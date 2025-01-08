ACG expands footprint with capsule manufacturing facility in Thailand

ACG, a supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, has announced the commencement of operations at its capsule manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand.

× Expand hyotographics Shutterstock The Map and Flag of Thailand.

The new facility, the largest of its kind in Thailand, is dedicated to the production of empty hard gelatin capsules and is strategically located to serve key markets across Asia.

This facility is set to play a pivotal role in ACG’s global operations, increasing the company’s capacity to meet the growing demand for high-quality capsules in the region. In addition to Thailand, countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines will benefit from shorter transit times and enhanced supply chain efficiencies. The 175,000-square-metre facility will employ 250 people and is designed to produce 20 billion capsules annually. ACG also aims to secure approvals to supply capsules to China from this facility, further extending its regional reach.

Rayong Provincial Governor Mr. Triphob Wongtrirat, along with Karan Singh, managing director of ACG, presided over the opening ceremony. They were joined by representatives from the Board of Investment (BOI), led by Khun Apawadee Mungmee, senior investment promotion officer at the BOI, and guests from ACG’s Thailand customers, including the Thai Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (TPMA) and GPO. The TPMA delegation was led by Pharmacist Lalana Setasubun, President of TPMA, and Suporn Ing-Udomkul, deputy managing director.

Karan Singh, managing director of ACG, said: “Thailand has always been a strategic market for us, and the establishment of our Rayong facility marks another important milestone in our global journey, following our successes in Latin America and North America. With over a decade of experience in Southeast Asia, we recognise the region’s significant growth potential. By establishing a local presence, we are not only enhancing our capabilities and bringing advanced technology closer to our customers but also significantly reducing delivery times to improve operational efficiency. This move underscores our commitment to strengthening our position in the Asian markets and consistently delivering high-quality value to our partners in the region.”

Commenting on this new facility, Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Capsules said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new manufacturing unit in Thailand, a strategic move that enhances our logistics and significantly reduces lead times. This facility not only adheres to the highest global manufacturing standards but also empowers local communities by employing local talent, ensuring we meet the unique needs of the region. We are committed to replicating our various sustainability initiatives here, ensuring that our operations in Thailand contribute to both environmental stewardship and the growth of the local economy."

A key highlight of the Rayong factory is its dedicated production of empty hard gelatin capsules in all the popular sizes. The facility will also feature ACG's capsule printing technology, which will enhance both product quality and customisation capabilities.

Designed with future growth in mind, the Thailand facility ensures that ACG stays agile and responsive to the evolving demands of the pharmaceutical, herbal and nutraceutical industry The factory will produce capsules for all sectors, aligning with ACG's mission to advance global health and wellness.