ACG launches desiccant-based cold-form laminate

ACG has announced the launch of DryPod, a next-generation desiccant-based cold-form laminate engineered to protect highly moisture-sensitive drug molecules.

× Expand ACG

DryPod marks a major advancement for pharmaceutical manufacturers who have long grappled with limited availability, rigid technologies, and compatibility issues within existing desiccant cold-form solutions.

Moisture protection is essential to ensure drug potency throughout the product’s retail life. However, current market offerings rely heavily on a single patented co-extrusion-based technology, creating challenges such as restricted machine compatibility, dependence on specific lidding foils, long lead times, limited supplier options, and inconsistent on-ground technical support. DryPod overcomes these barriers, giving pharmaceutical companies the freedom to innovate without compromising product protection, regulatory compliance, or operational efficiency.

Unlike legacy co-extruded structures, DryPod is built using a proprietary lamination-based approach, enabling consistent performance across all standard blister-forming technologies. This eliminates the need for specialised retrofits or process changes and gives manufacturers complete flexibility to run DryPod on their existing blister lines. The laminate can also be sealed with any PE-sealable lidding foil, reducing procurement dependencies and ensuring supply-chain agility across global operations.

A significant differentiator for DryPod is its patent-clean design. Engineered with zero overlap with existing active patents in the desiccant co-extrusion space, DryPod offers pharmaceutical companies complete legal clarity and peace of mind when switching suppliers, scaling production, or expanding into new markets. This removes a longstanding barrier for companies seeking secure, long-term, and globally compliant moisture-protection solutions.

DryPod is supported by ACG’s extensive global technical service network, ensuring smooth onboarding, rapid troubleshooting, and optimised packaging performance across diverse manufacturing environments. With its advanced protection capabilities and universal compatibility, DryPod represents a future-ready solution for safeguarding highly moisture-sensitive molecules.

“DryPod is built for the realities of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Dr. Akbar Ali, general manager and head of development and technologies at ACG. “Manufacturers working with moisture-sensitive molecules have faced years of constraints due to rigid technologies and supply limitations. DryPod directly addresses these challenges, empowering innovators to bring critical therapies to market more efficiently and reliably.”