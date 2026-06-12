ACG Packaging Materials Croatia facility receives ISO certification

ACG Packaging Materials has strengthened its commitment to customers across Europe following the successful certification of its Croatia warehouse and slitting facility to both the ISO 9001:2015 and EN ISO 15378:2017 standards.

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The certifications demonstrate that the facility meets internationally recognised standards for quality management and the manufacture of primary packaging materials. This – in turn – reinforces ACG’s commitment to supporting customers with reliable, compliant and high-quality supply chain solutions.

Jochen Scheil, ACG Packaging Materials vice president global sales & business development, said: "By securing these certifications, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing safe, reliable and high-quality supply chain solutions to our partners across Europe, at a time when demand continues to grow for trusted packaging partners.

"Our Croatia facility brings us even closer to our customers, enabling us to provide faster response times, stronger local support and greater continuity of supply, while ensuring we meet the highest quality and regulatory standards expected by the industry."

Alongside its quality and regulatory credentials, the facility supports ACG's broader sustainability ambitions through access to its EU-compliant sustainable packaging portfolio, helping customers navigate evolving environmental requirements and sustainability targets.

The certification reflects ACG's ongoing strategy to strengthen its European footprint and deliver a more localised service model for customers operating in increasingly complex and regulated markets.