ACG Packaging Materials Awarded Kepner-Tregoe Excellence Prize

ACG Packaging Materials has won the Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Excellence Award in the category ‘problem-solving’ excellence. The integrated pharmaceutical solutions and manufacturing company has previously been acknowledged in KT’s award prizes when it comes to exceptional results, talent or achievements.

On winning the award, S.R. Shivshankar, CEO at ACG Packaging Materials, said, “This is a proud moment for us and a huge accomplishment. I’d like to thank and congratulate the team – a real testament to their hard work and success.”

“This prestigious award is a testament to the team’s outstanding performance in its category. The judges noted an extraordinary success in utilising the rational process of problem analysis, setting a global benchmark,” added the KT Team. “Congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”

KT has played a crucial role in advancing ACG Packaging Materials' capabilities. Last year, Matthieu Coupeau, Senior Consultant at Kepner-Tregoe, coached 18 ACG associates on problem-solving skills development. During this training period, the ACG team received a structured methodology for tackling complex issues and delivering significant results.