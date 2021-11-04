ACG rebrands with commitment to making world healthier

Pharmaceutical solutions provider ACG has rebranded to highlight its commitment to making the world healthier.

The company has consolidated its founding values, which consist of caring, collaboration and progressiveness in a full re-brand designed to support the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

At the core of the company’s rebrand is its message of ‘Make it Better’.

Founded by two brothers, Ajit and Jasjit Singh, in Mumbai in 1961, the company was created on this simple principle of ‘Make it Better’. Now, with a presence in 138 countries, across six continents, ACG operates across all its divisions with the same conviction, and, as the world’s largest integrated supplier of solid dosage pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, with the ability to have a far-reaching impact.

Managing director of ACG Karan Singh, nephew and son of the co-founders, said: “With an intent to support the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry, we have worked hard as a team, transitioning the business as it assumes a larger role in society, with deeply rooted values for our associates, customers, regulators and the communities we operate in. We care, and we believe that it is our responsibility to help improve access for all to quality medicine.”

He added: “At this pivotal moment in time, we also want to express our sincere gratitude to generations of committed and loyal associates who – together - have helped to form the foundation for an exciting future.”

Alex Robertson, ACG’s CMO, said: “A ‘healthier world’ means providing affordable, quality medicines and supplements safely to all areas of the planet, and with minimal impact to the environment. Good machines are needed to make good medicine. Good capsules are needed to effectively deliver the best formulations. And working together with our partners we can make the world a better place through safer, more accessible and more affordable medicines.”

“We’re very excited to be unveiling ACG’s new branding and want to take the opportunity to align the outward message of our brand with our integral purpose. Beyond products and services, we, as people, can communicate, care, innovate and collaborate to build a better world for all,” he added.