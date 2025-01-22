ACG to showcase sustainable packaging innovations at Pharmapack Paris 2025

ACG, a supplier of integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, has announced the appointment of Jochen Scheil as the new head of global sales for ACG Packaging Materials.

× Expand ACG

Scheil will join the team at Pharmapack 2025 in Paris, where ACG will also unveil its warehouse and slitting facility at its newest European site in Croatia—ensuring faster delivery and operational efficiency.

At Pharmapack, ACG will showcase a wide range of cutting-edge and sustainable packaging solutions, including:

CelluPod: A paper-based, recyclable, and compostable blister system for products with low WVTR (Water Vapor Transmission Rate) requirements.

PVC and Halogen-Free Thermoforming Blister System: A PVC and halogen free sustainable solution for products with low to medium WVTR requirements.

Bio D PVC: An eco-friendly alternative to traditional PVC.

Halogen-Free Cold Form Blister System: A high-performance sustainable solution without halogen and PVC.

These innovations underscore ACG’s commitment to reducing carbon footprints in packaging, aligning with the company’s vision of "working towards a healthier world."

Jochen Scheil said: "Joining ACG Packaging Materials at such a pivotal time is an incredible opportunity. I am thrilled to contribute to the company’s mission of driving innovative, sustainable packaging solutions globally. With the launch of these products and our ongoing commitment to reducing emissions, ACG is setting a new standard for sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry."

Dr. Sheikh Akbar Ali, general manager, development and technology of ACG Packaging Materials, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Jochen to the team. His leadership and vast experience in pharmaceutical packaging, combined with the efforts of his team in showcasing our sustainable products and processes, will play a crucial role in advancing our European expansion."

Jochen Scheil brings over 20 years of leadership experience in establishing and scaling large sales and service organisations across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. He previously held senior roles at German-based industrial & consumable packaging manufacturer Windmoeller & Hoelscher as well as renowned pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer Uhlmann Pac-Systeme. With a background in mechanical engineering, he is well-positioned to drive innovation and growth in the packaging industry.