ACG to showcase vegan capsule system at SupplySide Global 2026

ACG will spotlight its fully integrated vegan capsule system at SupplySide Global 2026, demonstrating how capsule technology can help nutraceutical brands deliver cleaner, differentiated products without compromising performance.

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As consumer expectations around ingredient transparency, plant-based products and simpler formulations continue to evolve, clean label is increasingly influencing the way supplement products are developed.

Unlike dosage formats that can require additional binders, coatings or other ingredients, hard capsules can provide brands with a simpler delivery platform. Plant-based capsule formats can take this further, enabling active ingredients to be delivered with minimal additional components.

ACG’s approach moves beyond the capsule itself to create an integrated clean-label system combining capsule technology, colour, opacity and printing.

At the heart of the portfolio is ACGcaps H+, ACG’s independently certified clean-label capsule manufactured using only cellulose and water. It is supported by ACG’s wider cellulose capsule portfolio, which includes:

ACGcaps HR – flexible, multi-purpose HPMC capsules

– flexible, multi-purpose HPMC capsules ACGcaps HL – developed for liquid and semi-solid formulations

– developed for liquid and semi-solid formulations ACG HL+ – Thermogelled HPMC Capsule for liquid and combination fills

– Thermogelled HPMC Capsule for liquid and combination fills ACGcaps HX – delayed-release HPMC capsules

Brands can further customise their capsules while supporting clean-label objectives through:

ACGcaps NTone – natural colour solutions

– natural colour solutions ACGcaps TSafe – titanium dioxide-free opacity

– titanium dioxide-free opacity ACG caps HLX – A delayed-release HPMC capsule for liquid fills

Together, these technologies allow supplement manufacturers to consider performance, appearance and clean-label requirements as part of one integrated capsule system.

Rafael Costa, vice president sales for the Americas at ACG, said: “Supplement brands are placing much greater emphasis on what goes into their products, how they perform and how clearly that is communicated to consumers.

“A successful supplement starts long before production - with understanding consumer needs, selecting the right formulation and choosing the delivery technology. That’s changing the role of the CDMO, with brands increasingly looking for partners that can bring together formulation expertise, advanced delivery technologies and manufacturing from concept through to commercial scale.

“Clean label is part of that bigger picture. The challenge is delivering greater transparency while still achieving the performance and differentiation brands need in an increasingly competitive market.”

ACG will be exhibiting at booth 5043 at SupplySide Global 2026, taking place at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. The Expo Hall will be open from 28–30th October 2026.