ACG wins Red Dot Design Award

ACG, has announced that its Personalised Medicine Concept (PMC) has been awarded the Red Dot Award for high design quality in the Medical Devices and Technology category.

The PMC reflects the strength of the OneACG ecosystem, bringing together expertise from ACG Capsules, ACG Engineering, ACG’s global research and development centres (Scitech India and Europe), and Vantage Nutrition, an ACG group company. This collaboration unites capabilities in capsule and beadlet technology, precision engineering, and digital systems to deliver a fully integrated, intelligent OSD (oral solid dosage) manufacturing solution - from development through to delivery.

The Personalised Medicine Concept represents an advancement in personalised nutrition and medicine. By addressing the limitations of the traditional one-size-fits-all approach, the PMC enables the production of tailor-made capsules. Each batch features a unique combination and dosage of ingredients, ensuring precision, safety, and efficacy-while minimising the risks of over or under-dosing typically associated with generic prescriptions.

Developed independently by ACG’s R&D teams, the PMC underwent extensive prototyping and validation. Select partners were invited to experience the technology first-hand, following which ACG entered an exclusive collaboration with Art of You (AOY) for the European market. This partnership brings together ACG’s engineering excellence with AOY’s pioneering approach to personalised supplement development.

Karan Singh, managing director at ACG, said: “We are honoured to receive the Red Dot recognition. In the healthcare sector, everyone talks about personalisation. Few can manufacture it. That’s what makes this moment different. Our engineers, scientists, and nutrition experts have built an end to end capsule platform that can read a person’s health profile and deliver the exact combination and dose – reliably and at scale. Red Dot recognises the design quality; I am proud of ACG’s discipline and grit in making personalisation a reality”