Acoustic tube technology enhances sample management workflows

Azenta Life Sciences reports how its acoustic tube technology is designed to enable fully acoustic workflows promoting faster, more efficient sample management in next-generation compound management and screening workflows.

Widely used in drug discovery, acoustic liquid handling uses focused ultrasonic energy to transfer liquids without physical contact, delivering highly precise dispensing in the nanolitre range. By removing pipette tips, the technology also reduces cross-contamination risk and variability, However, many workflows remain constrained by plate-based storage and intermediate reformatting steps, limiting the full efficiency and scalability of acoustic systems.

Acoustic tube technology from Azenta Life Sciences is designed to address this challenge by enabling direct acoustic transfer from storage to assay, allowing the sample tube itself to function as the acoustic source. This removes the need for intermediate plates and eliminates tip-based handling, enabling fully acoustic, end-to-end workflows from sample storage through to assay-ready plate generation.

This pioneering technology combines the proven benefits of FluidX 2D-coded sample tubes with compatibility for advanced acoustic liquid handling systems, including the Echo Liquid Handlers from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. This integration simplifies compound management workflows while improving speed, reproducibility and data quality.

In addition, acoustic tube-based workflows enable significant reductions in compound usage through low working volumes, minimal dead volume requirements and nanolitre-scale dispensing. Typical tube volumes are on the order of tens of microlitres, allowing compounds to be used more efficiently and extending library lifetime. Direct, single-sample access also reduces unnecessary sample exposure, minimising freeze–thaw cycles and preserving compound integrity over time. This format also improves cherry-picking efficiency by enabling rapid access to individual compounds without the need to retrieve and process multiple plates, reducing handling steps and simplifying workflows.

Designed specifically for acoustic applications, FluidX acoustic tubes are optimised for efficient transmission of acoustic energy, ensuring consistent droplet ejection without compromising accuracy or precision. Their compact format reduces storage footprint while maintaining compatibility with automated systems. Each tube incorporates a unique 2D4 quad code on the base, enabling robust sample tracking and traceability without interfering with acoustic transfer. Engineered for long-term storage and repeated automated handling, acoustic tubes support high levels of sample integrity, auditability and automation compatibility. As drug discovery continues to evolve toward higher throughput and increased efficiency, acoustic tube-based workflows provide a scalable foundation for next-generation sample management.