Adragos completes expansion with new ampoule filling line

Adragos Pharma, a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has significantly enhanced its production capabilities with the completion of a new ampoule filling line at its Livron-sur-Drôme site in France.

Adragos invested €13 million to boost the facility’s output by 30%, enabling the company to manufacture over 160 million ampoules annually and to meet the growing demand in global pharmaceutical markets for sterile injectables.

The newly installed line, now the fourth at the facility, offers flexible fill volumes ranging from 1ml to 20ml, accommodating a wide variety of formulations and customer-specific needs.

The line allows aseptic fill and finish in accordance with the Annex 1 of the EU GMP regulations. This added versatility enables Adragos Pharma to uphold its rigorous quality and regulatory standards while delivering tailored solutions to clients.

The expansion not only increases production capacity but also strengthens the company’s operational efficiency. By modernising its infrastructure, Adragos Pharma has enhanced its ability to swiftly adapt to market needs, further reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner for pharmaceutical clients worldwide.

Adragos Pharma has enhanced its Livron facility to support advanced production capabilities, adding a new cleanroom to drive efficiency and innovation.

Gaël Le Saux, site head of Livron, highlighted the team’s outstanding execution: "Despite the complexities, the team successfully integrated the new production line without disrupting ongoing operations."

﻿This upgrade strengthens Adragos Pharma’s commitment to advancing its manufacturing capabilities and maintaining industry-leading standards.

Marco Gorgas, Adragos Pharma’s chief operating officer, highlighted the strategic importance of the expansion: “The new line not only addresses regulatory and capacity demands but also supports our commitment to advancing patient care by meeting the evolving needs of our clients.”

On November 7th, a special event was held to launch the new line, attended by company executives, the mayor of Livron-sur-Drôme, local journalists, and employees, marking a significant milestone in Adragos Pharma’s journey toward sustainable growth.