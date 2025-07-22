Aenova launches spray drying platform at Killorglin site

Aenova, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), is expanding its site in Killorglin with a spray drying platform for amorphous solid dispersions (ASD) and inhalation powders.

The brand-new laboratory- and pilot-scale equipment is aimed at developing formulations for innovative drug candidates to overcome bioavailability hurdles, which are one of the greatest challenges in modern drug development.

Spray drying as a core technology for improving bioavailability

With approximately 80% of preclinical drug candidates facing bioavailability limitations due to poor solubility and permeability, Aenova is committed to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of these compounds. Aenova’s science-driven formulation strategies, including spray drying and hot melt extrusion for amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), are designed to efficiently and effectively overcome such barriers. This accelerates the path from development to the market, ensuring that patients have faster access to innovative treatments.

State-of-the-art spray drying capabilities

With the new equipment at its Killorglin site, Aenova offers both laboratory-scale and pilotscale spray drying capabilities, supplied by Büchi and GEA, enabling flexible development from early-stage research through to clinical supply. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, and the expansion will also lead to the creation of new positions in the areas of R&D, pharmaceutical technology and analytics. The Aenova Killorglin site can handle active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) up to OEB 4, as well as organic solvents.

“With nearly 50 years of experience in granulation, modified-release coating, encapsulation, extraction, and spray drying, the site provides customers with long-standing expertise and indepth knowledge. Close collaboration with scientific researchers at the universities of Cork and Limerick promotes innovative, research-oriented approaches”, says Aidan Spillane, managing director at Aenova’s Killorglin site.

“As an end-to-end CDMO, Aenova supports its customers throughout the entire drug product lifecycle, from pre-formulation and development to commercial manufacturing. Bioavailability plays a pivotal role in the success of new pharmaceutical compounds. With our new spray drying platform in Killorglin, we significantly expand our range of solutions to help customers overcome bioavailability hurdles and accelerate time-to-market,” says Florent Bordet, chief scientific officer at Aenova.