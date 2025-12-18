AES Cleanroom Technology appoints VP

AES Cleanroom Technology, a company in the design, manufacture, and construction of modular cleanroom solutions, has announced the appointment of Kristie Matevish as vice president of human resources.

Matevish will report directly to chief executive officer Chris Miller and serve as a member of the company's Senior

Matevish brings more than 20 years of HR expertise, with a proven track record in driving HR strategy, developing talent, strengthening organisational culture, and building the capabilities needed to support sustained growth. She will oversee all aspects of Human Resources at AES, including talent acquisition, organisational development, HR operations, leadership development, employee experience, and total rewards.

Her appointment comes as AES continues to experience significant growth and expand its capabilities to meet increasing demand across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life sciences, and advanced technology sectors.

"As AES continues to grow, investing in our people and culture is essential," said Chris Miller, CEO of AES Cleanroom Technology. "Kristie's experience developing talent and strengthening culture makes her the right leader to help us scale effectively while maintaining the values and commitment to excellence that define AES."

"I'm excited to join AES at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Matevish. "The opportunity to build on a strong foundation and help shape the future of the organisation—while supporting the talented people who make it all possible—is exactly the kind of challenge I'm passionate about."

Matevish will be based at AES's corporate offices in Montgomeryville, PA. Her appointment reflects the company's continued investment in leadership to support its next phase of growth.