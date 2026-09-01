AES Cleanroom Technology panels earn FM 4882 approval

AES Cleanroom Technology has announced that its modular wall and ceiling panel system has earned FM 4882 Approval, the standard governing low smoke generation in smoke-sensitive occupancies.

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The panels, which form the envelope of the company's full modular cleanroom solution, already carried FM 4880 Class 1 fire approval and now hold both.

The distinction matters more in a cleanroom than almost anywhere else. Fire ratings address flame spread, and flame spread is rarely what ends a batch. Smoke is. It travels the length of a suite, settles on product and equipment the flame never reached, and forces the operator into full decontamination and revalidation. A facility can survive a fire and still lose months of production because of smoke. FM 4882 Approval means the panels enclosing that suite generate substantially less smoke under fire conditions, which limits what spreads, what must be decontaminated, and how long a facility stays down.

Chris Miller, chief executive officer at AES Cleanroom Technology, said: “Patients are the reason this matters. Our clients make therapies that people depend on, and a contamination event does not just cost a facility; it interrupts supply to people with no alternative. We expect the standards around these environments to keep tightening and anticipating that is what our clients should expect from us.”

FM 4882 evaluates panel suitability for smoke-sensitive environments, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, storage, and cleanroom occupancies.

FM Approval is among the most demanding certifications in industrial construction. Products are tested against a defined protocol under full-scale conditions, and approval depends on continued conformity and manufacturing oversight rather than being granted once and left alone. For owners and their insurers, that independence makes a specification defensible: an FM Approved product carries verification a manufacturer's own testing cannot provide.

The approval covers the wall and ceiling panels of the AES Modular Cleanroom Wall and Panel System: AES Profile, the 2″ modular cleanroom wall panel; AES Adapt, the 1/2″ modular cleanroom wall lining panel; AES Marquee, the 2″ and 3″ cleanroom ceiling panel; and AES Parasol, the 1/2″ cleanroom ceiling panel. Submittal and product data are available now.

Shawn Reniker, senior vice president of Operations at AES Cleanroom Technology, said: “This approval came out of sustained investment in product development rather than a single test submission. Our team engineered a proprietary solution to meet the FM 4882 standard. For an operator, that means less smoke released in an event, a smaller area to decontaminate, and a shorter path back to production.”

Cleanrooms have long been specified to standards intended to protect buildings. What happens inside a sterile suite asks a different question. AES pursued FM 4882 because the materials that enclose a cleanroom should be held to the standard of what is made inside it, not only the standard of the structure around it.