Agepha Pharma and Caristo Diagnostics Team Up to Fight Coronary Inflammation

Agepha Pharma together with Caristo Diagnostics have announced their collaboration to improve awareness and clinical education about the central role of inflammation in coronary artery disease.

The companies will jointly support a series of educational forums among clinicians beginning later this year highlighting the significant new scientific breakthroughs that are radically transforming the traditional approach to heart disease prevention and prediction. They will also selectively support clinical research involving the CaRi-Heart technology for coronary inflammation diagnostics and LODOCO 0.5 mg tablets for therapeutic intervention.

“Caristo shares Agepha Pharma’s passion for fighting coronary inflammation, which is one of the primary drivers of heart attack risks,” said Frank Cheng, CEO of Caristo Diagnostics. “We look forward to collaborating with Agepha Pharma in order to combat heart disease as the number one cause of death globally.”

“Together with Caristo we are proud to lead this revolution in preventative cardiology,” said Steve Andrzejewski, Agepha Pharma Head of US Operations. “In the future, patients with coronary inflammation can be identified by the CaRi-Heart technology and treated by our FDA-approved LODOCO 0.5 mg tablets.”

Agepha’s LODOCO inhibits microtubule assembly and has multiple anti-inflammatory mechanisms. In June 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LODOCO as the first anti-inflammatory atheroprotective cardiovascular treatment demonstrated to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, coronary revascularisation, and cardiovascular death in adult patients with established atherosclerotic disease or with multiple risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The effectiveness and safety of LODOCO in preventing heart attacks and strokes is supported by randomised trial data reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, Circulation, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and European Heart Journal, while data emphasising the critical need to address inflammation as much as high cholesterol in heart disease patients has recently been described in The Lancet. Specifically, LODOCO reduces cardiac event risk in adult patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) by an additional 31% as compared to placebo.