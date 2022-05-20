Agreement to accelerate plasmid DNA development for biopharma customers

Avantor, Inc., a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences industries, and Cytovance Biologics, Inc., a biologics CDMO manufacturing high-quality plasmid DNA, have entered an agreement to manufacture research and GMP grade plasmids for biopharma customers.

This collaboration extends Avantor’s leadership in providing critical materials for vaccines and therapeutics focused on cell and gene therapy and mRNA drug manufacturing and expands Cytovance Biologics’ global commercial reach.

Plasmid DNA is one of the most critical process elements in viral vector-based gene therapy and mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. This new relationship will allow Avantor to provide global biopharma customers and contract manufacturing organisations access to plasmid DNA and other mission-critical inputs used in research, clinical testing and manufacturing scale-up and commercialisation by leveraging Cytovance Biologics’ plasmid cGMP manufacturing capabilities.

"Demand for therapeutic biologics in the gene therapy space is increasing rapidly and will require increased manufacturing capacity and expertise,” said Dr. Ger Brophy, executive vice president, Biopharma Production for Avantor. “Our collaboration with Cytovance Biologics demonstrates our commitment to cell and gene therapy biomanufacturers and will support our role in unlocking the potential these therapies hold for patients around the globe."

Naomi Seresinhe, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for Cytovance Biologics stated, “Production of plasmid DNA extends our microbial capabilities to support the growth of the cell and gene therapy space. We are delighted to be working closely with Avantor to support the biopharmaceutical industry on a global level.”

"Avantor looks forward to our collaboration with Cytovance Biologics to move science forward through expanding our capacity, educating customers on our unique capabilities, and engaging with new and potential customers in this growing space," added Dr. Brophy.