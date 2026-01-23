Ajax Equipment heat transfer screw increases process capacity at SageTech Medical

Solids handling specialist, Ajax Equipment, has supplied medical device and pharmaceutical specialist, SageTech Medical, with a stainless steel heat transfer screw to process a continuous feed of granular carbon.

× Expand Ajax Equipment

SageTech’s technology enables waste volatile anaesthetic agents to be safely captured onto a reusable filter, the agents can then be recovered and returned back to the market.

“We (SageTech Medical Equipment) approached Ajax Equipment to commission machinery that would allow us to dramatically increase our processing capacity. Ajax have been an excellent partner throughout this process and has enabled us to convert ideas from pen and paper into a working prototype. SageTech are keen to continue to build on this relationship with Ajax to help realise our mission to make human and veterinary healthcare more sustainable through the recovery and reuse of volatile anaesthetic agents,” said Dr Calum Robertson, research scientist, SageTech Medical.

Commenting, Eddie McGee, managing director at Ajax Equipment, said: “Working with SageTech was a really good fit for Ajax. Their novel application and desire to improve the effectiveness of existing processes is exactly where our machinery can help. The Ajax heating screw helped transform SageTech’s production into a continuous process with steady and consistent thermal treatment of contaminated carbon, overcoming capacity and other issues from a previous batch process. Ajax Equipment designed, manufactured and tested the heat transfer screw in line with BS 5500 and PED requirements.

“Over our 55 years in business Ajax has worked with hundreds of customers to advance prototypes, pilot projects or scale up existing processes. We are always an eager partner who can be trusted to bring innovative thinking and quality equipment which enhances our customers’ processes and production.”