Akanda Corp Enter Into Amended Non-Binding Letter of Intent with Somai Pharmaceuticals

Akanda Corp has announced it has entered into an Amended Non-Binding Letter of Intent with Somai Pharmaceuticals Ltd for the sale of RPK, its Portuguese subsidiary.

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in the LOI, the duration of said LOI has been extended through the 31st day of March, 2024. Furthermore, the stipulated purchase price therein has been amended to an aggregate of $2,000,000 from $2,700,000 which include all current liabilities of RPK which are approximately €4,000,000. In alignment with the terms of the proposed transaction, a deposit amounting to $500,000 shall be securely placed in an escrow account with the remainder of the amount due upon successful completion of said transaction. The precise terms of the proposed transaction will be negotiated and contained in a definitive agreement. The closing of the proposed transaction will be subject to customary due diligence, representations and warranties, covenants, indemnities and closing conditions. There can be no assurance or guarantee that the proposed transaction will be consummated, or upon the terms and conditions currently outlined in the LOI.

This news does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.