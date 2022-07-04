AWL joins Dec Group to enhance continuous processing

Dec Group announces the acquisition of UK-Stoke-on-Trent based, Alconbury Weston Ltd (AWL), a company in the design, manufacture and supply of continuous processing technologies and systems.

Over the past decade, they have translated the much-debated ideas of continuous processing into reality for current use in the chemical, food and pharmaceutical industries by offering solutions from laboratory evaluation systems to production scale turnkey systems.

A clear commitment to this acquisition is the joint competence and ability to create flow chemistry solutions and the desire to further advance market-leading manufacturing concepts. The Dec Group thus combines the skills and expertise to offer process flow solutions from the raw materials handling to synthesis and secondary manufacturing to primary and secondary packaging.

Alastair Barton, MD of AWL, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to join forces with the Dec Group which opens a great opportunity to deliver enhanced capabilities to our customers in the UK and worldwide whilst offering Dec customers access to our core competence in advanced reaction and crystallisation as well as continuous filtration and drying techniques.”

The acquisition supports Dec’s strategic approach to fill the gaps in continuous manufacturing solutions, with a focus on innovation and changing the process industry once more.

“By welcoming AWL into the Dec group of companies, we will be offering unique and true value to the global chemical, pharmaceutical, food and other process industries allowing us a transition into an even broader role and clear demonstration of leadership capabilities,” said Frederic Dietrich, group managing director of Dec.