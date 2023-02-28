Alfa Laval launches heat exchanger for hygienic applications in pharma

Amid forecasts that UK manufacturing output will shrink in 2023, Alfa Laval has launched its new hygienic line of gasketed plate heat exchangers (GPHE), to help pharmaceutical manufacturers maximise productivity and maintain exemplary standards of hygiene.

Alfa Laval has launched its new hygienic line, designed to maximise uptime for operators whilst maintaining compliance with the exacting hygiene standards required of the pharma manufacturing industry.

whilst maintaining compliance with the exacting hygiene standards required of the pharma manufacturing industry. The new hygienic range of gasketed plate heat exchangers (GPHE) features an enhanced transfer area for more uniform heat distribution and efficiency, and a new cleaning-in-place (CIP) channel for improved cleanability.

Published in association with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Make UK’s Executive Survey 2023 indicates that UK manufacturing output is expected to suffer a reduction of 3.2% in 2023 compared to the previous year, against a backdrop of rising energy costs.

In response to this challenging landscape, Alfa Laval has launched its new hygienic line, designed specifically to maximise uptime for operators while maintaining compliance with the exacting hygiene standards required of the industry.

Colin Morgan, business unit manager for food heat transfer at Alfa Laval, said: “It goes without saying that hygiene has always been top priority for food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as cross contamination between product batches has the potential to cause serious harm to end customers if left unchecked.

“However, this must now be balanced against productivity, as rising energy costs are beginning to eat into the margin for many manufacturers. Our new hygienic line aims to tackle both of these challenges head on – increasing the amount of time that equipment can be active without compromising on hygiene.”

The new hygienic range of GPHEs currently comes in two sizes, H4 and the larger H8. Building upon the platform of Alfa Laval’s earlier heat exchanger technology, the hygienic line features an enhanced transfer area for more uniform heat distribution and best-in-class efficiency, and a new cleaning-in-place (CIP) channel for improved cleanability.

Together, these features combine for longer operating times, while the GPHE’s bespoke plate pattern ensures gentle treatment of delicate products. The unit is also fully configurable, allowing it to be customised to the needs of the operation rather than necessitating the purchase of new exchangers.

Colin concluded: “The hygienic line is ready to deliver a step-change for pharmaceutical process lines. Together, improved efficiency, increased uptime and decreased chemical consumption means that manufacturers can benefit from extremely short payback times – sometimes as low as a single week. Technology such as this will be key to harnessing productivity and ensuring that the wider UK manufacturing industry remains buoyant.”