Allumiqs and Prolytix Form Strategic Partnership

Allumiqs and Prolytix, have announced their long-term, strategic partnership focused on delivering collaborative and integrated solutions to help customers optimise drug development pipelines. Together the partners empower customers with bioanalytical solutions to advance drug candidates from the early R&D phases through to lot release.

This strategic collaboration comes after several successful joint customer engagements, leveraging Allumiqs’ expertise in multiomics and LC-MS/MS solutions and Prolytix’s complementary large-molecule drug product lifecycle management. Collectively the partners offer cohesive solutions that optimise efficiency and accelerate advancements in the drug development pipeline.

“We found many synergies in working with the team at Prolytix in collaborative customer projects, most importantly our shared commitment to customer success. Now in partnership with Prolytix we can take all of our customers further in the drug development process with connected solutions from early R&D to lot release. Our goal is to make it simple for our customers to engage with the innovation partners they need at every stage of the drug discovery process, and our partnership with Prolytix does that” commented Kent MacLean, CEO, Allumiqs Corporation.

“This is exciting news for our customers. Our partnership with Allumiqs is a natural one that further enhances our existing portfolio of products and analytical services to support the research, development, and commercialisation of IVDs, clinical diagnostics, and large molecule biotherapeutics. We’ve already proven that linking our expertise and solutions together in customer engagements enables a robust scientific platform to optimise and advance biopharma research, and we look forward to building on this” added David Halverson, President and CEO, Prolytix.

Allumiqs delivers both biological insights and therapeutic characterisation in the early phases of a customer’s R&D work, including mechanism of action, biomarker identification, and drug product characteristics. Armed with this information the customer then seamlessly advances in the process to work with Prolytix for subsequent targeted method development for stability, potency, and GMP release testing. Together, the two companies are offering customers interconnected solutions and processes and a blended team of experts to reduce the complications and risks associated with transferring critical R&D work between two unknown vendors.