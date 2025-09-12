Almac Group expands bioavailability enhancement capabilities

Almac Group has completed a multi-million-pound expansion of its bioavailability enhancement capabilities at its facility in Charnwood, UK.

× Expand Multishooter Shutterstock Loughborough, UK.

The significant investment by Almac Pharma Services, will address ongoing industry challenges around solubility and growing global demand for advanced formulation solutions. The investment includes the installation of Buchi S300 and GEA PSD1 closed-loop spray drying technology and extensive expansion of the facility’s analytical laboratories.

This new technology, coupled with existing liquid capsule filling and non-sterile oral liquid formulation solutions at the facility, widens Almac’s bioavailability enhancement capability. The new technologies’ containment capabilities also complement existing potent-handling capabilities at the site.

This latest clinical investment expands on Almac’s long-standing pre-clinical expertise in bioavailability and amorphous solid dispersion development using a range of technologies including spray drying and melt extrusion. Almac also offers advanced particle engineering technologies and supporting analytical capabilities.

This expansion of market-leading technologies and expertise across Almac’s scientific teams now bridges the gap between pre-clinical and clinical drug development and gives clients even greater access to a range of advanced formulation approaches. This results in delivering a faster route to market for our clients, improved therapeutic performance and ultimately better patient outcomes.

James Hurst, VP operations and charnwood site head, Almac Pharma Services said: “This investment is a direct response to the growing demand for sophisticated formulation solutions. Spray drying is a cornerstone technology for enabling next-generation therapeutics, and our expanded capabilities ensure we remain at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation. Our clients trust us to deliver precision, speed, and scientific excellence – this investment reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting clients with advanced technologies and expertise that drive success.”

This latest announcement builds upon the Group’s £11m investment in global analytical capabilities and comes just months after Almac Pharma Services officially opened its 100,000 square foot commercial manufacturing facility at its global headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. The £65 million facility further strengthens Almac’s end-to-end service offering, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding capacity, advancing technological innovation, and supporting clients worldwide with industry-leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing solutions.