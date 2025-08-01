Almac Group expands US analytical capacity

Almac Group has announced the official opening of new GMP-qualified analytical stability chambers and office space at its US Headquarter campus in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

× Expand Almac Group

This $2 million investment builds on the multi-million-dollar expansion of global analytical services and reinforces Almac’s commitment to meeting growing client demand.

The new facility includes 1,600 ft² of dedicated stability chamber space and an additional 1,600 ft² of modern office accommodation / laboratory space. The chambers are fully GMP-qualified and equipped with alarmed and redundant systems and utilities, supporting all standard ICH and custom stability conditions including: -20°C, 5°C, 25°C/60%RH, 30°C/65%RH, 30°C/75%RH, and 40°C/75%RH.

This expansion increases Almac’s capacity and capability to support clients’ global stability programmes and enhances operational flexibility across its US and European sites. As the business continues to grow, headcount at the Souderton site is expected to increase to support the expanded service offering.

Dr Stephen Barr, managing director & president, Almac Sciences said: “Client demand for stability services is growing, and this investment is a direct response to that need. By expanding our footprint in Souderton, we are future proofing our operations and ensuring that we can continue to deliver the high-quality, compliant services our clients expect.”

This latest development complements Almac’s strong track record in delivering expert analytical services globally. With over 700 highly skilled analysts operating across five GMP-approved sites in the UK, Ireland, and the US, Almac offers a comprehensive suite of analytical testing services from early development through to commercial release.

“This new space is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation,” said Forth, director of analytical operations, Almac Sciences, Souderton. “Our expert analytical teams bring a wealth of experience, skill, and knowledge to every project, and this investment ensures we are well-positioned to support our clients’ evolving needs.”