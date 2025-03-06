Amazon Filters flags pharmaceuticals reach at New York’s InterPhex

A UK manufacturer is set to highlight innovations in critical process filtration for the global pharmaceuticals market at InterPhex.

Amazon Filters will engage with decision makers from drugs and medicines manufacturers, supply chain companies and regulators when it exhibits at InterPhex in April 2025.

The aim is to explain how process filters, sanitary housings and customised filtration solutions from the 40-year-old firm can support essential liquid and gas applications involved in the complex, multi-step chemistry of drugs, medications and other pharmaceuticals products whether in tablet, suspension or liquid forms.

On Amazon Filters’ stand 2767 at InterPhex will be pharmaceutical & healthcare market manager Mafalda Silva, head of marketing David Ridealgh and sales manager Joe Jones.

Silva said: “The key production areas to benefit from our filters and housings include API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing, sterile products, liquid creams and ointments and product support utilities.

“InterPhex is the ideal showcase for us to demonstrate the value of our products, tailored solutions and technical support to a worldwide audience gathered together in the same place at the same time.

“Our number one InterPhex message is: ‘Let us help you protect your people, your process and your product’.

“We will discuss how pharmaceutical applications are supported across our portfolio of filters and housings in activities such as particulate and precipitate removal, catalyst recovery, decolorisation and sterile filtration. There will be a particular focus on containment solutions to protect operators processing high-potency APIs.

“Stand visitors will also learn how we manufacture our pharmaceutical range on-site from developing initial design concepts through to component machining, pressing and welding.

“This ensures consistent high-quality products fit for purpose and delivered on time worldwide.

“In reference to our R&D programme, we will explain how we have developed our portfolio with input from industry partners including global pharmaceutical companies.”

On display on Amazon Filters’ stand will be pleated cartridges, meltblown depth filters, lenticular filters, membrane filters and standard and customised housings.

Filters include examples from the SupaCarb, SupaPore and SupaSpun ranges while three main housing types, 76B, SupaClean and ClearView, will be highlighted.

SupaClean is a system whereby filters are contained inside a secure bag assembly for isolation and an outer stainless-steel housing that provides the necessary pressure vessel for the filtration process. SupaClean’s pharmaceutical applications include the recovery of catalysts in the chemical synthesis of APIs.

76B is a single cartridge housing manufactured to provide a 0.4µm RA crevice-free sanitary finish on all internal surfaces. The hygienic design ensures the housing is easy to clean and can be sanitised or steam sterilised readily. The base of the housing provides a sump for collection of excess liquid or condensate where necessary.

ClearView, another single cartridge housing, has a special clear bowl section for viewing the condition of the filter element. Designed specifically for use in fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals, ClearView is ideal where fluid cleanliness requires visual monitoring online.

Other products on the stand will include a coated diaphragm plate and a 50-series housing head, both of which can directly help pharmaceuticals applications.

InterPhex takes place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on 1-3 April 2025.

Its aim is to provide a comprehensive overview of global advances in pharmaceutical and biotech especially process development and regulatory compliance.

As well as its presence at InterPhex, Amazon Filters is set to exhibit at Making Pharma in Coventry, UK, on 29-30 April, and the ISPE Europe Annual Conference in London from 12-14 May.

Making Pharma, at the Coventry Building Society Arena, covers all aspects of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Themes this year include sustainability, audit and compliance and the application of AI and machine learning.

ISPE, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, is this year holding its annual conference at the Novotel London West in Hammersmith.

Silva, who is attending all three events, said: “Our presence at these industry conferences and exhibitions is a key element of our targeted international sales plan to accelerate market development and growth while working closely with colleagues, distributors, resale partners and customers.”