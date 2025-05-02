Amazon Filters to exhibit at FiltraTEC

Amazon Filters is set to exhibit filters, housings and filtration solutions at FiltraTEC expo in Poland.

× Expand Amazon Filters

Amazon Filters is bringing four in-house experts to the FiltraTEC expo in Warsaw to discuss how best to optimise the value of industrial filtration technologies and filter applications.

Among FiltraTEC attendees will be senior decision makers from a host of sectors in Poland and across Eastern and Central Europe that rely on safe, robust filtration processes.

Organisers of the event, to be held at the Ptak trade fair centre in Warsaw from 13-15th May 2025, anticipate around 7,000 visitors from 15 countries.

Jan Gradoń, general manager for Amazon Filters in Poland, said: “We expect to engage with the owners and directors of manufacturing companies as well as production managers, process engineers, service technicians, biotechnologists, food production directors and many other industry specialists.

“These delegates will all have a need for mission-critical filtration equipment that ensures their processes are safe, reliable, cost-effective and compliant with the requirements of their industry regulators.”

Gradoń will be accompanied on the Amazon Filters stand, B5.25, by two colleagues from the firm’s Polish office, Pawel Wlodarczyk, sales engineer, and Pawel Kmuk, technology manager – production.

Joining them from Amazon Filters’ main production centre in Camberley, Surrey, will be Alex Lowther, lead proposals engineer.

The team will display and discuss products such as the recently launched SupaPore TMB membrane filter, specifically designed for hot operating conditions in pharmaceutical and biotech production processes such as sterile air venting and large-scale fermentation.

Another innovation they will highlight is the use of sustainable polypropylene in flagship filter ranges SupaSpun II, SupaGard, Contour and VisClear II.

These are all widely used in critical filtration processes in the various industries represented by FiltraTEC delegates.

Gradoń added: “We want OEM manufacturers and other expo visitors to understand the huge range of industrial process applications we can support because of our investment in production capacity and skills to enable the best, most flexible technical filtration solutions.

“We anticipate lots of conversations about filter media, fibres, components, assembly techniques and equipment.”