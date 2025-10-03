Amcor to showcase packaging innovations at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

Amcor will be showcasing its latest innovations at this year’s CPHI.

Taking place in Frankfurt from 28-30th October, 2025, CPHI will give attendees the chance to explore Amcor’s broad portfolio of rigid and flexible packaging solutions. These offerings are designed to meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers across a wide spectrum of categories, including consumer health, inhalation, injectables, dermal and body care, ophthalmic and nasal, ear and throat sprays, as well as drug delivery devices.

Central to all these solutions is Amcor’s commitment to improving the patient experience – making medication use more intuitive, accessible and effective. Sustainability also remains a core focus of Amcor’s product development strategy, addressing the growing demand for responsible packaging within the pharmaceutical industry.

A key highlight on the stand will be ClariPPil, a clarified polypropylene (PP) alternative to standard PET jars for pills and tablets, offering enhanced moisture protection, strong product integrity and recyclability in countries with appropriate infrastructure. Amcor’s manufacturing technology for the bottles generates significantly lower CO₂ emissions compared to the injection stretch blow moulding process commonly used for PET bottles, based on internal life cycle analysis (LCA). Independent testing also shows that ClariPPil bottles can deliver up to 84% greater moisture protection compared with PET bottles of a similar size, helping preserve product integrity and effectiveness.

Amcor will also present its fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services, offering end-to-end support from product conceptualisation through to manufacturing and final packaging. This service accelerates time-to-market for customised drug delivery products tailored to specific customer needs and evolving healthcare demands.

Another featured innovation is Amcor’s 10 ml easy-squeeze ophthalmic bottle, now qualified for use with Aptar Pharma’s Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD) – a leading preservative-free solution for prescription and OTC eye treatments such as conjunctivitis and glaucoma. The bottle’s ergonomic, pocket-sized design ensures user convenience and precise drop control, and it is available in hybrid and soft variants with reduced squeeze force, is compatible with Gamma and Eto treatment and suitable for a variety of formulations.

Also on display will be RS01X, the digitally connected version of Amcor’s RS01 single-dose Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI). Featuring built-in sensors and a companion app, RS01X tracks usage, supports inhaler technique, and improves adherence through personalised insights and reminders. The device encrypts inhalation data, requires no charging, and retains the RS01’s intuitive design and consistent dose delivery.

From its flexible packaging portfolio, Amcor will showcase AmSky, a breakthrough, mono-PE, aluminium and PVC-free, PFAS-compliant thermoform blister system. Designed for recycling in both rigid and flexible PE-streams, AmSky offers a lower carbon footprint alternative for healthcare packaging. It features child-resistant and senior-friendly opening, runs on existing production lines, and supports fast material transitions with tailored moisture barriers across multiple gauges.

Amcor’s High Shield Pharma Laminates will also be featured, offering advanced barrier protection for pharmaceutical products in sachet, stickpack, and strippack formats. These laminates provide aluminum or metallized barriers to guard against moisture, light, oxygen, and gases, while maintaining consistent performance through a wide sealing window. Designed for convenience and portability, they are also available in mono-PP, recycle-ready structures in markets with appropriate infrastructure. Amcor’s packaging experts will be on the stand to help customers identify the best solutions for their specific packaging needs.

“CPHI remains a key event for connecting pharmaceutical professionals with the latest innovations in packaging and drug delivery,” said Virginie Maes, VP healthcare for Amcor Flexibles.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our comprehensive portfolio, including ClariPPil jars and OSD bottles for oral solid dose applications, alongside our flexible solutions such as AmSky and high-shield pharma laminates. These offerings reflect our commitment to sustainability, patient-centric design, and versatility – addressing key industry challenges while enhancing both product protection and user experience.”