Amerikooler highlights next-gen XPS insulation

Amerikooler highlights its XPS Insulation, engineered to deliver "unparalleled" thermal performance, durability, and environmental responsibility across a wide range of applications.

This advanced insulation solution is specifically designed to meet the evolving demands of the commercial refrigeration industry, providing key benefits that enhance energy efficiency and promote sustainability.

Amerikooler's XPS Insulation is manufactured with a 100% void free closed cell structure, ensuring consistent insulation performance and preventing air and moisture penetration, which protects against damage from harsh environmental conditions. Its ultra uniform foam density delivers a consistent R-value throughout the insulation, guaranteeing optimal thermal protection. With a continuous and consistent R-value of 8.0 per inch, the insulation maintains energy efficiency throughout its lifetime, providing excellent thermal insulation performance. Furthermore, the fully hydrophobic nature of the XPS Insulation resists water absorption, maintaining insulation effectiveness over time.

Safety is paramount with Amerikooler's XPS Insulation, which boasts a Certified Flame Spread rating under IBC 2303.3/2603.5.5 and ASTM E84/NFPA 285, enhancing safety in the event of a fire. Amerikooler stands behind the product's long-term performance, boasting a Dupont certified 50-year thermal warranty, the longest-lasting warranty available, providing customers with peace of mind. Utilising BluEdge Polymeric Flame Retardant Technology, it offers an enhanced environmental, health, and safety profile, is heat resistant, and meets building code requirements with an ASTM E84 Flame Spread Index of 25 or less and a Smoke Developed Rating of 450 or less. The freeze-thaw resistance allows it to withstand severe weather conditions and temperature fluctuations, while its superior compressive strength ensures durability and longevity.

Demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship, the insulation is 100% recyclable with a low GWP, reducing environmental impact and supporting sustainability goals. It is UL Environmental EPD Certified, contributing to resource conservation and waste reduction with 20% pre-consumer recycled content. The insulation is also produced using 100% renewable energy, further reducing its carbon footprint. Compliant with the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED Certification, it supports green building initiatives and potential tax incentives. Additionally, its zero-ozone depletion formula protects the ozone layer and complies with environmental regulations.

Amerikooler's XPS Insulation complies with multiple building codes, including ICC-ESR Evaluation Service Report 4755 (U.S.), ICC-ESR EPA/HFC Standards 2142 (U.S.), and ASTM C578 guidelines, ensuring broad applicability and acceptance in construction projects. Meeting EISA compliances in every state, it ensures regulatory compliance across the United States. The insulation is easy to fabricate to any specification needs, allowing for faster production and shorter lead times. CNC-cut precision ensures an accurate fit within panels, eliminating gaps and enhancing insulation performance. Resistant to corrosion, rot, and mould growth, it extends insulation lifetime and reduces repair and replacement costs.

Specifically engineered for the industry, Amerikooler's XPS Insulation saves more than 30 times the energy embodied in it over its lifetime. This makes it not only the #1 most advanced, but also the most efficient and effective insulation solution available.