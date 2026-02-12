Amerikooler introduces FlexiCool ProBox

Amerikooler, a company in commercial refrigeration solutions, announces the launch of the FlexiCool ProBox, a portable cooling unit designed to meet the diverse refrigeration needs of various industries.

× Expand Shutterstock - Cagkan Sayin

This solution is designed to enhance both temporary and permanent refrigeration setups, providing key features that deliver significant benefits for businesses.

The FlexiCool ProBox boasts a pre-built, all-in-one design with a specially reinforced structure that ensures durability and facilitates transport. Delivered fully assembled, the unit minimises setup time and labour, allowing for rapid deployment. A small crew can complete the entire setup in just one day, making it ideal for operations that require quick turnaround times.

Engineered with a unique threshold design for seamless entry and exit, the FlexiCool ProBox incorporates modernised trims and NSF-certified coving. This not only enhances the unit's visual appeal but also upholds the highest hygiene standards. The well-designed threshold minimises gaps, reducing air exchange between the cooler and the outside environment. This decreases the workload on the refrigeration system and protects against moisture. Additionally, the threshold is constructed with high-quality materials, such as stainless steel or reinforced composites, to resist damage from frequent use and heavy traffic. To enhance safety, non-slip surfaces or integrated anti-skid features improve traction, reducing the risk of slips and falls in high-moisture environments.

Featuring a hybrid self-contained low-profile refrigeration system, the FlexiCool ProBox offers a space-saving design without sacrificing cooling performance. Its energy-efficient system integrates essential components for maximum reliability, making it suitable for both temporary and long-term refrigeration needs across various events and locations.

Practicality is a cornerstone of the FlexiCool ProBox's design. The unit includes integrated and removable forklift holes that facilitate easy unloading and placement at job sites. These slots can be removed after installation to maintain a clean and professional appearance. Additionally, reversible exterior trims can be flipped to serve as anchors, securing the unit to the ground. This innovative feature ensures stability even in hurricane-prone areas without necessitating attachment to a building structure.

For businesses requiring mobility, the FlexiCool ProBox is equipped with lockable wheels that secure the unit when stationary while allowing for effortless relocation when needed. This feature is particularly advantageous for temporary setups that require frequent movement.

The FlexiCool ProBox represents a significant advancement in portable refrigeration technology. By combining cutting-edge features with practical design elements, it addresses the evolving needs of customers across various sectors. From expedited setup to energy efficiency and enhanced mobility, the FlexiCool ProBox is poised to transform how businesses manage their refrigeration requirements. Furthermore, the FlexiCool ProBox is designed to comply with updated industry standards, ensuring that businesses can meet current regulatory requirements.