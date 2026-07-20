AmeriKooler introduces the Resilience Series, a new platform of engineered walk-in systems designed for durability, adaptability, and performance in extreme environments.

× Expand Shutterstock - Graphic and Photo Stocker

Developed to meet the growing demands of disaster-prone regions, high-risk zones, and mission-critical operations, the Resilience Series expands AmeriKooler’s portfolio into structural resilience, emergency response, and mobile refrigeration.

Built around the principle that refrigeration infrastructure must perform when it matters most, the Resilience Series includes hurricane-certified outdoor walk-ins, seismic-rated systems for high-risk regions, and next-generation modular and mobile solutions such as FlexiKool and Kool2Go.

Engineered for extreme conditions

AmeriKooler’s Resilience Series walk-in systems are designed to meet some of the most demanding structural and regulatory standards in the United States. From high-velocity hurricane zones to seismic regions such as California, these systems are engineered for long-term performance, safety, and code compliance.

Certifications and approvals include:

Hurricane-rated performance up to 175 mph wind loads (Miami-Dade HVHZ approved)

Seismic compliance for structurally sensitive regions

City of Houston fabrication certification

Oregon State component insignia

Los Angeles Department of Building & Safety approval

UL certification, NSF Standard 7, and DOE compliance

ASTM and ICC insulation standards

At the core of these systems is AmeriKooler’s 4” DuPont Styrofoam XPS insulation, delivering:

High compressive strength and structural integrity

Zero void, closed-cell construction

100% hydrophobic performance and reduced moisture absorption

Stable long-term R-values backed by a 50-year thermal warranty

The Resilience Series can also be configured with enhanced structural reinforcement and upgraded panel systems—positioned as a “Resilience Series Level 4” approach—for applications requiring higher durability, heavier wear resistance, and extended lifecycle performance in disaster-prone or high-impact environments.

Why resilience matters now

As climate volatility increases and insurance costs continue to rise, end users are placing greater emphasis on infrastructure that can withstand disruption and maintain operation during critical events. The Resilience Series is designed to support:

Business continuity during hurricanes, storms, and system failures

Reduced downtime and product loss

Lower long-term risk exposure and insurance impact

Reliable operation in emergency and recovery scenarios

By expanding into this market, AmeriKooler is aligning refrigeration systems with broader resilience planning across foodservice, healthcare, government, and logistics sectors.

FlexiKool – Modular refrigeration for flexible deployment

The FlexiKool prototype represents the next evolution of adaptable walk-in refrigeration. Designed as a modular, freestanding system, FlexiKool allows users to configure and deploy refrigeration based on specific operational needs.

Key features include:

Freestanding reinforced structure engineered for future outdoor and hurricane-rated applications

4” AK-XPS high-performance insulation core with long-term thermal stability

Hybrid self-contained refrigeration system operating on standard 110V power

Heavy-duty stainless steel floor rated for 1,100 lbs per sq. ft.

Forklift-ready base and optional casters for mobility and repositioning

Premium commercial-grade door hardware and LED lighting

FlexiKool is designed for:

Event-based refrigeration

Temporary or controlled environments

Future outdoor and modular installations

As a prototype platform, FlexiKool demonstrates AmeriKooler’s direction toward customisable, scalable refrigeration systems that adapt to evolving operational needs.

Kool2Go – Mobile refrigeration without limits

The Kool2Go system extends refrigeration beyond fixed infrastructure, delivering fully mobile, plug-and-play cold storage in a trailer-mounted configuration.

Key capabilities include:

True plug-and-play operation using standard 110V power

Integrated backup generator for off-grid and emergency use

Self-contained 1 HP commercial refrigeration system

Approx. 480 cubic feet of insulated storage space (8’ × 8’)

Reinforced trailer construction with 4” AK-XPS insulated panels

Turnkey deployment for immediate use in field conditions

Kool2Go is specifically designed for:

Disaster response and recovery

Emergency refrigeration during equipment failure

Events, catering, and temporary operations

Government and municipal contracting

With increased insulation thickness and enhanced R-value performance compared to standard systems, Kool2Go provides stable temperature control in demanding environments while maintaining portability and ease of deployment.

Future development plans include expanded sizes up to 16 ft. long by 8 ft. wide, along with ongoing design improvements based on real-world feedback.

A platform built for the future

The Resilience Series reflects AmeriKooler’s broader commitment to engineering refrigeration systems that go beyond baseline performance. By combining structural certification, advanced insulation technology, modular flexibility, and mobile deployment capabilities, the platform addresses the evolving needs of industries operating in increasingly unpredictable environments.

From permanent installations in hurricane and seismic zones to rapid-response mobile refrigeration, the Resilience Series positions AmeriKooler at the forefront of resilient cold storage infrastructure.