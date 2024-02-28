Amgen Open Biomanufacturing Facility in Ohio

× Expand Shutterstock

Amgen have announced the opening of its manufacturing site in Central Ohio, the newest in its global operations network and the most advanced facility to date.

"Our new facility, known as Amgen Ohio, was designed with the latest innovation and technology to deliver safe, reliable medicines for 'every patient, every time,'" said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "As part of Amgen's global biomanufacturing network, Amgen Ohio will play an important role in helping us address serious disease around the world with our innovative biomedicines."

The nearly 300,000-square-foot facility will employ 400 full-time staff. It also features open workspaces to foster collaboration and has been designed to meet the highest environmental sustainability standards, in support of Amgen's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for all operations by 2027.

"This new Ohio facility is a success story in advanced healthcare manufacturing and the Made-in-America supply chain we need to live and thrive," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "Winning this project for Ohio creates 400 high-paying jobs and a $40 million annual payroll, supporting families and further growing the Ohio economy."

Amgen is a strong supporter of the communities in which its staff members work and live. In partnership with Columbus State Community College, Amgen is hosting an inaugural 18-month manufacturing apprenticeship at the site. This program, designed for those new to the field or changing careers, offers a blend of classroom and practical training, aiming to expand opportunities for skilled individuals without the requirement for a formal bachelor's degree.