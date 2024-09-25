AMP and AHS showcases material handling solutions at PPMA

Advanced Material Processing (AMP) and Automated Handling Solutions (AHS), will combine to showcase the latest material handling and processing innovations on stand F54 at the PPMA show, on 24-26th September at Birmingham’s NEC.

× Expand AMP & AHS

For AMP, Kason will have their centrifugal sifter, the CENTRI-SIFTER, on display. Engineered to sift, scalp, de-lump, and de-water virtually any bulk solid or slurry, the CENTRI-SIFTER is available in many configurations designed to solve specialised problems and continuously deliver high performance. Kason will also have its circular vibratory screener and separator, the VIBROSCREEN, with a multi-deck version on stand, while Marion will be displaying its Horizontal Batch Mixer.

Spiroflow, part of AHS, will exhibit a universal T2 bulk bag discharger and their signature flexible screw conveyor. Complementing these offerings will be an array of spirals and tubes. Sister company, Cablevey, will showcase its enclosed tubular drag cable and disc conveyor, designed to ensure safe, clean and efficient material transportation. Representatives will be on hand to discuss the latest innovations from Cablevey, including the new Cleanvey Clean-in-Place (CIP) system.

“We’re delighted to mark our presence at the PPMA Show again this year,” said Tom Finnegan, director of sales, AMP-AHS. “Visitors will be able to see a comprehensive range of processing and material handling equipment, showcasing the strengths of all four of our brands.”