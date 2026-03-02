Ampacet introduces ProVital+ LaserMark portfolio for medical applications

Ampacet, a global masterbatch leader, has introduced ProVital+ LaserMark, a portfolio of masterbatches designed for high-contrast laser marking using Nd:YAG on medical devices, in-vitro diagnostic equipment and packaging systems.

Medical marking, an essential process in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, not only enhances the safety and reliability of medical and pharmaceutical products but also supports efficient manufacturing and supply chain management. These markings ensure proper usage, quality, integrity and sterility of products as well as compliance with stringent regulations. While several marking technologies exist on the market, laser marking has become the preferred method in pharmaceutical and medical segments requiring high precision, durability and efficiency.

Ampacet has introduced the following products:

Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark 1001513-EM is a high-definition laser marking solution suitable for dark markings on transparent/translucent, white or light-coloured PE or PP parts.

is a high-definition laser marking solution suitable for dark markings on transparent/translucent, white or light-coloured PE or PP parts. Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark 1001514-EM, an innovative antimony-free technology that is more environmentally friendly and safer for production teams, is suitable for dark markings on white and light-coloured PE or PP parts.

Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark masterbatches have been formulated with high quality raw materials successfully pre-evaluated for biocompatibility according to ISO 10993 part 5, 10 and 23 (cytotoxicity, skin sensitisation and irritation) and European Pharmacopeia (Ph. Eur.) 11th edition, monograph 3.1.3.

Ampacet ProVital+ LaserMark provides full consistency of formulation with a no-change policy for raw materials at CAS and commercial levels, with manufacturing under consistent process parameters and cleanroom production to minimise cross contamination risks.

For more information on the Ampacet ProVital+ range, email EUHealthcare@ampacet.com.