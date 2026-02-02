Ampacet launches ProVital+ PROFLOW 1485 PFAS-Free Polymer Processing Aid Masterbatch

Ampacet, a global masterbatch leader, has introduced ProVital+ PROFLOW 1485, a medical-grade PFAS-Free and Siloxane-Free polymer processing aid masterbatch solution designed to replace conventional fluorinated PPA masterbatches used in a wide range of applications.

× Expand Ampacet

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been found to present potential health hazards and face increased regulations for their use. As more government agencies restrict the use of PFAS, it’s important to consider using a PFAS-free PPA that is globally compliant for food contact.

Like traditional fluorinated PPAs, Ampacet ProVital+ PROFLOW 1485 effectively eliminates melt fracture, reduces die build-up, and minimises downtime while improving throughput. It is compatible with surface treatments such as printing and lamination and does not affect sealing performance.

Ampacet ProVital+ PROFLOW 1485 masterbatch has been formulated with high quality raw materials successfully pre-evaluated for biocompatibility according to ISO 10993 part 5, 10 and 23 (cytotoxicity, skin sensitisation and irritation) and European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) 11th edition, monograph 3.1.3.

Ampacet ProVital+ PROFLOW 1485 provides full consistency of formulation with a no-change policy for raw materials at CAS and commercial levels, with manufacturing under consistent process parameters and controlled-room production to minimise cross contamination risks.

For more information on ProVital+ portfolio, email EUHealthcare@ampacet.com.