Ampacet ProVital+ Gamma-Protect protects polypropylene medical plastics

Ampacet, a global masterbatch leader, has introduced ProVital+ Gamma-Protect, a medical-grade additive designed to preserve mechanical and optical properties of polypropylene-based medical and pharmaceutical articles during gamma and e-beam sterilisation processes.

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Gamma and e-beam sterilisation techniques are commonly used by the medical industry to eliminate microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and spores from medical devices, in-vitro diagnostic equipment and packaging systems. However, gamma and e-beam sterilisation methods are known to alter the optical and mechanical properties of the polymers, including elongation, tensile and impact strength.

Ampacet ProVital+ Gamma-Protect is an efficient medical grade additive solution that stabilises polypropylene during gamma or e-beam sterilisation processes and helps to preserve mechanical and optical properties and prevent degradation of the polymer. Applications include medical devices, in-vitro diagnostic equipment and pharmaceutical packaging systems.

Ampacet ProVital+ Gamma-Protect has also been successfully pre-evaluated for biocompatibility according to ISO 10993 part 5, 10 and 23 (cytotoxicity, sensitisation and irritation) at a letdown ratio of 5%.

Ampacet ProVital+ Gamma-Protect provides full consistency of formulation with a no-change policy for raw materials at CAS and commercial levels, with manufacturing under consistent process parameters and cleanroom production to minimize cross contamination risks.

For more information on the Ampacet ProVital+ range, email EUHealthcare@ampacet.com