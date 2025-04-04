AMSBIO expands its biofluid collection

AMSBIO has expanded its biofluid collection and processing capabilities, to now offer a range of customisable human blood biospecimens from both healthy and disease-state donors to support biomedical research.

× Expand AMSBIO

Leveraging an extensive network of diverse donors, AMSBIO provides high-quality, ethically sourced samples tailored to specific donor demographics, sample volumes, and processing methods.

Using a fully licensed sample collection and processing facility, AMSBIO can ensure the highest standards of traceability and compliance. The expanded portfolio includes leukopaks, plasma, serum, whole blood, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), and isolated immune cells, all processed to meet precise research specifications.

Unlike national blood banks, Amsbio provides greater flexibility in donor selection and consent, enabling researchers to access fully authorised samples for commercial research to support applications including drug development, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine.

Designed to advance research in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative conditions, AMSBIO biospecimens allow researchers to access donor cohorts that precisely match the unique requirements of their studies.

In addition, AMSBIO can now offer rapid processing and overnight delivery of fresh, customised biofluids to researchers throughout Europe. This service is planned to be expanded into North America in the future, further extending access to its bespoke sample collection services.