AMSBIO invest in future US life scientists

AMSBIO has implemented a program of investment to support the students at Penn State Lehigh Valley, part of Pennsylvania State University, in their transformative Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience (CURE) program.

The CURE program, led by Dr. Jacqueline McLaughlin, allows students to dive into real-world research projects that tackle critical challenges in health and medicine. This semester’s focus is on exploring the endothelial glycocalyx—a sugar-rich layer vital for cardiovascular health.

In this project, students analysed how various basement membrane substrates such as collagen types I, III, and IV, and laminin promote bovine aortic endothelial cell growth and glycocalyx deposition in cell culture. Using high-quality antibodies and substrates with fluorescent probes, and advanced imaging tools, supplied by AMSBIO, students worked hands-on with technologies typically reserved for professional labs to give them valuable insights into cell biology. “This collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of what undergraduate students can achieve in cell biology research,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

In addition, to supporting the CURE program, AMSBIO also sponsored four Penn State undergraduate students to attend the ‘Advanced Therapies Congress’ in Philadelphia. The students were chosen based on the passion for and engagement with science, to help them see what science really achieve in the real world.

Aisha Amari, AMSBIO business development executive commented “Our partnership with Penn State is about more than providing reagents or conference tickets. It’s about inspiring future scientists to dream big, think critically, and make a difference. Whether it’s in the classroom, at a global congress, or in a career advice session we shared over dinner, we’re proud to support these budding researchers”.

In response - Dr McLaughlin said “AMSBIO’s support has empowered our students with real-world experience and industry exposure. As a result, they leave our program not just with skills, but with the confidence to pursue impactful careers.”