AnalytiChem to showcase new product launches at Analytica 2026

AnalytiChem will highlight its growing product portfolio of reference materials, specialised laboratory chemicals & reagents, consumables and sample preparation solutions at Analytica 2026.

At this event, in Munich Messe’s Hall B1, Booth 314, 24-27th March, AnalytiChem will launch and showcase many products from its laboratory product offering. Ranges on show include AnalytiChem, CONOSTAN, OREAS and Redipor brands – all designed to enable its customers to make better measurements in analytical chemistry and microbiology.

AnalytiChem will introduce new products to both life sciences and materials sectors. These include a unique next-generation disinfection product which uses blue light technology to deliver continuous disinfection of air and surfaces wherever required. Spectral Blue technology ensures automated antimicrobial protection using multi-wavelength blue light that is completely safe for people and materials, unlike hazardous chemicals and UVC radiation.

“We look forward to welcoming Analytica visitors to our booth B1.314 to discuss and demonstrate our growing and wide-ranging product portfolio across our Life Sciences, Environmental, Materials and Lab Essentials segments,” said Patrick de Boer, director marketing EMEA, AnalytiChem. “As well as our new product introductions and well-known product ranges from our leading brands, another booth highlight will be our German champion barista ready to expertly prepare quality coffees (or other drinks) to order for our visitors. We see this as a great reflection of our AnalytiChem core values of expertise, quality and flexible customer partnerships!”