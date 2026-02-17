Angelini Pharma appoints Chief Information & Digital Officer

Angelini Pharma has announced the appointment of Steve Guise as chief information & digital officer.

Reporting directly to Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Pharma, Guise will be responsible for leading the company’s global information technology, data and digital transformation strategy, supporting Angelini Pharma’s growth ambitions and long‑term value creation.

“I am delighted to join Angelini Pharma at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Steve Guise, chief information & digital officer. “I am deeply inspired by the leadership’s vision to transform and scale the company’s impact. We are living through a historic technological shift, and by embedding data and digital innovation at the heart of our business, we have a powerful opportunity to create meaningful and lasting value for patients, healthcare systems and society.”

Steve Guise brings more than 25 years of international experience in life sciences, with deep expertise in digital transformation, data, and large‑scale technology programs across R&D, manufacturing and corporate functions. He joins Angelini Pharma from F. Hoffmann‑La Roche, where he most recently served as global head of business domains, informatics, with responsibility for digital and technology strategy across the Roche Group. During his career at Roche, Guise held several senior leadership roles, including CIO of the Pharmaceuticals Division and APAC head of pharma informatics, working across Europe, the United States and Asia. In these roles, he led complex global organisations, oversaw significant technology investments, and drove the adoption of data‑ and cloud‑based platforms to improve operational efficiency, accelerate innovation and strengthen compliance and quality standards.

“We are very pleased to welcome Steve to Angelini Pharma,” said Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Pharma. “His extensive international experience and strong track record in leading complex digital and technology transformations will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and advance our strategic priorities, particularly in the area of Brain Health.”

This appointment further reinforces Angelini Pharma’s commitment to innovation, responsible growth and the continuous evolution of its operating model to better serve patients and communities worldwide.