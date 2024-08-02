Angstrom Technology awarded Best Cleanrooms Solutions Company 2024

Global cleanroom solutions provider, Angstrom Technology has received the Best Cleanrooms Solutions Company Award at the International Life Sciences Awards 2024.

× Expand Angstrom

GHP magazine’s International Life Sciences Awards programme recognises those that are going above and beyond, or indeed, the businesses that are making meaningful steps forward, no matter how small they might seem on the greater landscape. From water filtration services to vitamins, cleanroom solutions to antibody R&D, and more, this year’s collection of deserving winners lights the way for a healthier and happier life.

The second award win in one month, this accolade recognises Angstrom Technology’s commitment to excellence, quality, innovation and customer satisfaction in the cleanroom industry. The cleanroom provider works across a broad range of sectors from pharmaceuticals and aerospace to semiconductors and medical cannabis, priding itself on its ability to provide custom-designed cleanrooms that enhance productivity, safety and efficiency for clients in the UK and further afield.

Awards coordinator Jack Ford said: “In its ninth year, this programme is here to consistently remind us of those businesses and individuals in the realm of life sciences that are going the extra mile with every decision they make. It’s an honour to celebrate their successes and recognise them for their dedication, and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Graham Crook, head of operations (Cleanroom Services) said: “We are delighted to receive this award in recognition of the brilliant work the entire Angstrom Technology and Cleanroomshop teams are doing every single day. Our success is built upon a foundation of strong relationships with our clients; we work closely with them to understand their specific requirements and deliver solutions that exceed their expectations. This award reflects the trust and loyalty our clients have shown us, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support.”