Antares Vision Group and Spherity expand partnership

Antares Vision Group and Spherity, a provider of Authorised Trading Partner (ATP) digital credentials, has announced an expanded partnership: Antares Vision will now serve as a reseller of Spherity’s ATP credentials.

× Expand Antares Vision Group PR Spherity - 1

The move builds on the two companies’ successful 2023 collaboration, and comes in direct response to the growing number of Antares Vision Group customers already adopting Spherity’s credentialing solution. It also reflects strong industry momentum and the need for a seamless, scalable DSCSA compliance solution that ensures interoperability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Industry momentum

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting digital ATP credentials as a trusted way to ensure real-time, authorised data exchange, and to streamline business processes. With many customers already leveraging Spherity’s solution, Antares Vision Group is integrating credentialing directly into its platform. By also acting as a reseller, the company further simplifies procurement and integration, accelerating large-scale adoption and driving greater efficiency across the industry.

Why this matters

Ensuring Authorized Trading Partner status under DSCSA requires more than just license checks. Companies must verify identity, confirm licensing authority, and obtain proper attestations. Today, the lack of a coordinated solution and the persistence of master data quality issues make compliance a significant operational burden.

Spherity’s digital ATP credentials address this challenge by bundling identity, license, and attestation into one secure, verifiable credential. This eliminates manual reconciliation, reduces risk, and establishes an authoritative, automated trust layer.

A key takeaway for both direct and indirect trading partners is clear: trust should never be assumed - it must be verified. With digital credentials, identity and authorisation are no longer taken on faith but proven in a secure, verifiable, and automated way.

And as global supply chains continue to digitalise, the ability to grow and adapt is not just advantageous—it’s essential.

“We are seeing strong demand from our customers to simplify DSCSA ATP status,” said Mattia Assanelli, general manager, Supply Chain Transparency, Antares Vision Group. “By becoming a reseller of Spherity’s ATP credentials, we make it easier for every Antares Vision customer to join the growing group of trading partners already achieving compliance and digital trust. One of the key takeaways for us is clear: believing them is knowing them. This partnership delivers a single, integrated platform for compliance, transparency, and cyber resilience.”

Beyond DSCSA: Cybersecurity and future use cases

While the immediate driver is DSCSA Authorized Trading Partner compliance, digital ATP credentials also provide long-term strategic value:

Cybersecurity: Act as trust anchors, protecting against spoofing, phishing, and unauthorised access by ensuring only verified partners can exchange sensitive data.

Streamlined Onboarding: Automate and accelerate verification of new trading partners.

Lifecycle Management: Simplify the monitoring and renewal of ATP status across large partner networks.

Operational Efficiency: Replace manual, paper-based checks with real-time, cryptographically verifiable credentials.

“Momentum is building fast. Many Antares Vision customers are already credentialed with us, and this reseller agreement ensures that the rest of the industry can quickly and seamlessly follow their lead. Beyond DSCSA, ATP credentials strengthen cybersecurity, streamline onboarding, and improve trading partner management. The ability to grow and adapt is not just advantageous—it’s essential for the future of trusted digital ecosystems and efficiency of DSCSA ATP verifications.” Eddie Pak, director of strategic partnerships at Spherity.

This empowers Antares Vision customers to stay compliant today while building secure, agile, and interoperable supply chains for tomorrow.