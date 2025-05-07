Antares Vision Group partners with Siempharma

Antares Vision Group, has expanded its solutions portfolio to include precision labelling equipment, through a partnership with Italy-based Siempharma.

At INTERPHEX NYC in early April, Antares Vision Group debuted the ETF-300 Labeling Machine, suitable for the high-speed, automatic labelling of pharmaceutical jars, bottles and other cylindrical containers.

The ETF-300 can handle containers from 40-180mm in height, and 22-80mm in diameter. It can apply labels as tall as 100mm at speeds of up to 80 meters per minute. To maximise machine uptime, the unit can switch efficiently between various container and label sizes, with changeover taking only 15-30 minutes.

Configured to meet demanding, evolving customer and regulatory requirements, the ETF-300 Labeler can accommodate a variety of printing technologies, including thermal transfer, thermal ink jet and laser. High-speed container transport combines with a wraparound handling belt and micrometric peeling plate adjustment for an expedient yet exacting application process.

Aligning with Industry 4.0 standards, the ETF-300 Labeler is preconfigured for track & trace execution. This includes a predisposition to traceability-compatible printers and vision systems that can be integrated at various points along the line, including cameras to check variable data OCR-OCV and barcodes.

Quality control features include an endless screw setup for proper product distancing, minimum and maximum load control, tight tolerance reject processes, and conveyor belt protection tunnels. A position indicator and graduated scales yield quick format changes, while a touchscreen interface allows intuitive, single-operator oversight.