Antares Vision Group and LedgerDomain announce strategic partnership

Antares Vision Group, a specialist in the digitalisation and traceability of products and supply chains for companies and institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with LedgerDomain, a specialist in secure digital identity and credentialing for the healthcare supply chain.

This collaboration further strengthens the award-winning Verification Router Service (VRS) solution delivered by rfxcel, a business unit of Antares Vision Group, and sets the stage for interoperable messaging across the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain. DSCSA stakeholders will be invited to learn more in an upcoming webinar on LinkedIn in August.

The partnership enables seamless integration of an OCI-compliant credential into the rfxcel platform, providing manufacturers, wholesalers, dispensers, and other trading partners with an audited digital wallet solution to manage Authorized Trading Partner (ATP) credentials. The integration reduces the operational burden of ATP confirmation and enhances system security by enabling tamper-resistant credential verification at scale.

“Our manufacturing partners are placing the final puzzle pieces for their May 27th go-live, and this partnership with LedgerDomain enables them to seamlessly prove their ATP status and ensure that they only interoperate with ATPs,” said Herb Wong, chief customer officer at Antares Vision Group. “LedgerDomain’s audited XATP compliance solution will enhance the security of the system and reduce the burden of ATP confirmation on the VRS as well as for tracing and exceptions.”

“Antares was the very first VRS we integrated with, and this partnership enables us to work even more closely together to ensure easy customer onboarding as this year’s phased rollout requires tight choreography,” said Alex Colgan, chief customer officer at LedgerDomain. “By combining our strengths, we are delivering an interoperable, scalable, and secure solution that supports the pharmaceutical supply chain’s final push to DSCSA compliance.”

Over a decade after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enacted the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) to protect the nation’s pharmaceutical supply chain, the industry is preparing for the law’s final interoperability milestones. Antares Vision Group’s integration with LedgerDomain ensures manufacturers, repackagers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and dispensers can meet the new requirements with confidence, while reducing complexity and securing patient access to safe, effective medicines.