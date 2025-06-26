API China 2025 wraps up 92nd edition

The 92nd edition of API China wrapped up on 23rd May, a cornerstone event for the pharmaceutical, health, and nutrition industries.

Held at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou from 21 to 23rd May, the show was co-located with the 90th edition of PHARMCHINA and the Spring edition of the China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo (NHNE) 2025. Together, these three events provided an expansive platform for industry engagement, knowledge exchange, and business development.

Spanning 170,000 square metres across 19 exhibition halls, the co-located shows featured nearly 4,000 exhibitors and recorded around 200,000 visits from industry professionals across China and beyond. The exhibitions covered the full spectrum of the pharma, health, and nutrition ecosystem—from APIs, intermediates, and excipients to formulations, bio pharma, natural extracts, packaging, manufacturing equipment, CDMO services, medical devices, and nutrition and wellness products. Over 550 experts and scholars contributed to the joint conference programme, enriching the event with insight and strategic direction.

From molecules to market

At the heart of API China 2025 were four core thematic zones that defined the show’s breadth and depth. The main exhibition, API China, remained the central pillar, spotlighting innovation in active pharmaceutical ingredients and upstream technologies. PHARMEX complemented this focus with a dedicated showcase on excipients and formulation solutions, while PHARMPACK highlighted smart, sustainable packaging designed for the pharmaceutical industry. Rounding out the offering, SINOPHEX presented pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and production systems.

Beyond the show floor, a dynamic conference programme extended the event’s value. Held both within exhibition halls and in dedicated meeting spaces, the agenda spanned 13 themed tracks covering everything from regulatory reform and green manufacturing to drug innovation and digitalisation. With strong participation from regulators, KOLs, and industry experts, the sessions reinforced API China’s role as a vital forum for knowledge-sharing, policy insight, and strategic dialogue.

Voices from the floor

The success of API China was echoed in the feedback from exhibitors, delegates, media, and hosted buyers, many of whom highlighted the event’s impact on business development, learning, and industry alignment. Participants praised not only the scale and organisation of the show, but also the relevance of its content and the quality of connections made onsite.

Among the many international participants was a first-time visitor from Turkey, who came in search of halal ingredients after a new customer recommended the event. “The organisation was excellent,” said Ayman Saad Hashem Mohammed Abd Elwahed, CEO of Shiyu Trading Limited. “It was my first visit, though I’d known of API China for years. I was impressed by the scale and innovation—events like this help the pharma industry stay ahead of emerging technologies. To anyone considering it, I’d say: don’t overthink it, just come!”

Looking Ahead: Continuing in Chongqing

With this edition, API China reinforced its position as a critical driver of innovation, collaboration, and growth across the pharma, health, and nutrition ecosystem. By convening the industry’s key stakeholders, fostering knowledge exchange, and enabling meaningful business connections, the event advanced strategic priorities for sustainable development and technological progress.

The 93rd edition of API China will be held from 12 to 14th November 2025 in Chongqing, offering a renewed platform for industry players to stay ahead of evolving trends, explore new opportunities, and shape the future of pharmaceutical and health innovation.