API China to convene 93rd edition

API China, Asia’s exhibition for pharmaceutical ingredients and manufacturing, will convene its 93rd edition at the Chongqing International Expo Center from 12–14 November 2025.

Held twice annually, the event is one of the largest gatherings of the pharmaceutical supply chain, bringing together more than 1,200 exhibitors and close to 30,000 industry professionals, including over 5,000 pharmaceutical manufacturers, across 70,000 square metres of exhibition space.

With a heritage spanning more than four decades, API China stands as the most established platform of its kind. Generations of industry professionals have trusted it as the meeting point to gain insight, discover innovation, and forge lasting business connections in China’s fast-evolving pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical landscape.

Four pillars, one integrated ecosystem

The exhibition’s strength lies in its breadth. Beyond active pharmaceutical ingredients, the event encompasses the full scope of pharmaceutical manufacturing. Four interlinked pillars form the backbone of the show: API China, which highlights cutting-edge APIs, biologics, and contract manufacturing expertise; PHARMEX, dedicated to the excipients that shape drug formulation; PHARMPACK, showcasing intelligent and sustainable pharmaceutical packaging; and SINOPHEX, focused on advanced machinery, cleanroom, and laboratory technologies. Together, they reflect the complete journey from molecule to medicine, offering visitors a holistic view of the ecosystem.

To ensure meaningful engagement at this scale, API China will run dedicated business matching activities designed to connect buyers and suppliers with shared priorities. By facilitating purposeful introductions, the programme turns the sheer diversity of exhibitors into tangible opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Insights beyond the exhibition floor

Alongside the exhibition floor, API China features a robust programme of forums and conferences. Of special note is the IPEC Federation China Excipient Conference, co-organised by IPEC China and Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions. Launched in 2012, the conference is the foremost platform for excipient-focused dialogue, convening regulators, experts, and manufacturers to exchange perspectives on GMP, regulatory reforms, technological advances, and the evolving role of excipients in drug development.

Reinforcing API China’s role as a hub for industry knowledge, the 40th China Pharmaceutical Industry Market Information Conference will gather policy leaders, data experts, and enterprise representatives to examine the current landscape and outlook of China’s pharmaceutical sector. With discussions on innovation, market dynamics, and global competitiveness, the conference offers an authoritative pulse of the industry — affirming API China’s position as a catalyst for insight, collaboration, and progress.