ApiJect Systems Corp to Receive $35M from Trinity Capital Inc

Expand ApiJect receives 35M from Trinity Capital.

Trinity Capital Inc. has announced that it is committing $35 million in equipment financing to medical technology company, ApiJect Systems Corp (ApiJect). The Stamford-based company specialises in prefilled, single-dose injection devices and works with pharmaceutical companies to design scalable, cost-efficient drug delivery systems.

Melana Ferguson, Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital said, “We are proud to support ApiJect on their mission to make injectable medicines and vaccines safer and accessible to everyone. We look forward to working with their talented leadership team to accelerate the company's growth.”

ApiJect aims to ensure that more liquid medicines and vaccines can effectively and safely reach more patients globally. With Trinity Capital’s help, ApiJect will be able to maximise the value of its hard assets, while also scaling operations and funding growth initiatives.

Jay Walker, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of ApiJect, added, “We built the ApiJect injection platform to deliver an affordable prefilled option for most if not all, injection medicines supported by a high-volume manufacturing process and compact supply chain. With Trinity's partnership, we are well positioned to expand our manufacturing capacity here in the U.S., file for regulatory approval for our initial device in the coming months, and partner with a growing list of pharma companies that want to use our injection technology with their drugs.”