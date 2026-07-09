Aptamer initiates Ebola diagnostic test programme

Aptamer Group, the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, announces that it has commenced development of Optimer binders for a potential rapid diagnostic test for the highly infectious Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

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Fatality rates for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola range from approximately 30% to 50%, depending on several factors, including virus strain, patient care quality, and speed of recognition and treatment. Early detection is critical to patient outcomes and outbreak containment.

A significant outbreak of Bundibugyo Ebola began in May 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, representing the largest recorded outbreak of this rare strain. The World Health Organisation has declared both an epidemic and a public health emergency.

Unlike the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, for which vaccines and treatments exist, the Bundibugyo strain has substantially different viral proteins, rendering existing diagnostic approaches and antibody-based detection methods insufficiently sensitive. Current diagnostic tests struggle to rapidly and reliably identify Bundibugyo, creating a critical gap in outbreak response capabilities.

Aptamer’s Optimer technology has previously demonstrated rapid responses and excellent sensitivity and specificity in diagnostic applications to support the response to infectious disease outbreaks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aptamer developed SARS-CoV-2 binders that were successfully translated into lateral flow tests, demonstrating the platform’s capabilities to deliver diagnostic solutions rapidly during public health emergencies.

The global Ebola testing market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2026 to $2.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 20331. Within this, the market in North America dominated with a revenue share of 40.9% in 2025. The global market is witnessing sustained growth due to the increasing emphasis on outbreak preparedness.

The new programme will aim to develop Optimer binders suitable for integration into rapid, field-compatible diagnostic tests for Bundibugyo Ebola. Work has commenced immediately, with all necessary materials now on-site to enable Optimer discovery and development.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief executive officer of Aptamer Group, said: "Those following the Ebola outbreak in Sub-Saharan Africa will note the growing severity of the situation on both a human and economic level. The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Director-General Jean Kaseya, has warned that containing this outbreak could cost billions of dollars. A critical limiting factor in response is rapid, accurate diagnosis. Existing tests lack the sensitivity needed for timely detection in field settings.

“During COVID, our platform demonstrated its ability to deliver diagnostic tools at pace to respond to infectious disease outbreaks. We are now applying that capability to develop Optimers for specific proteins of the Bundibugyo strain. With development underway in our labs, I look forward to updating shareholders as the programme progresses.”