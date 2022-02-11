Aptar Mumbai celebrates 10th anniversary with new facility

Drug delivery systems provider Aptar Pharma has announced the construction of a new facility in India to mark the celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary.

The company broke ground on its Taloja, Mumbai facility with a virtual even hosted by Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO and Kanwal Tikoo, President, India and SEA, Aptar where they welcomed employees from all over the world

The ceremony took place on January 21, 2022, marking the 10th anniversary of manufacturing at Aptar Mumbai which first began with the assembly of metered dose valves and pumps. The new facility will help Aptar increase its manufacturing capacity with the addition of moulding capabilities to offer more product solutions to pharma customers in South-East Asia.

“Over the years, our Pharma business in India has shown robust growth and so, in order to serve the needs of our Indian customers, we are enhancing our manufacturing capabilities. Our new facility is a key step that strengthens our competitive position and brings global technology to India, which will ultimately benefit patients," said Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Kanwal Tikoo, president, India and SEA, Aptar added: “Aptar Pharma has established market leadership position as a pharma packaging solutions company and we continue to grow our influence in this part of the world as the go-to drug delivery expert. We continue to help our customers succeed and patients to live a better life.”