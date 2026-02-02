Ardena completes divestment of its Södertälje drug substance site in Sweden to Nanologica

Ardena, a specialist CDMO and bioanalytical CRO enabling precision medicines and other complex therapies, has announced that it has completed the divestment of its drug substance (API) site in Södertälje, Sweden, to Nanologica.

The business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary within the Nanologica Group and will revert to its original name, Syntagon.

The Södertälje facility is a well-established drug substance (API) CDMO with more than 45 employees and a strong track record in small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients. The facility supports programs from early development through clinical supply all the way to commercial manufacturing and has benefited from significant investments in chromatographic purification and falling film distillation capabilities in recent years.

As part of the agreement, Ardena will become a shareholder in Nanologica, and Jeremie Trochu, CEO of Ardena, will join Nanologica’s Board of Directors.

The companies have a long-standing relationship, and Ardena is confident Nanologica is the right owner to support the Södertälje site and its team moving forward. Ardena will remain a customer through an ongoing services agreement, ensuring continuity for existing customer programs, and both companies will collaborate on new customer projects where relevant.

Jeremie Trochu, CEO of Ardena, said: “This transaction supports Ardena’s strategy to focus investment and growth on specialised capabilities that enable precision medicines and deliver meaningful patient impact across drug product, nanomedicine, drug conjugates, biomarkers and bioanalysis.

“At the same time, it reflects our commitment to ensuring the best long-term future for the Södertälje site and its talented team. Nanologica is a partner we know well and is ideally positioned to build on the strong foundation in Södertälje and offer an exciting future for the site. I’m pleased to partner with Andreas and the entire Nanologica team, and I look forward to joining their Board of Directors.”

Ardena will continue to support customers with an integrated approach to development and manufacturing, enabling efficient progress from early development through clinical and commercial stages for complex therapies.

The transaction has been completed following satisfaction of customary closing conditions.