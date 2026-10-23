Ardena invests in new compaction simulator

Ardena, a pharmaceutical CDMO and bioanalytical CRO enabling precision medicines and complex therapies, has announced it has invested in a new compaction simulator to enhance its tableting development capabilities and accelerate manufacturing timelines.

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The new technology platform, a Korsch Styl’One Evo, can mimic the compression profile of a rotary press, and using small volumes of material can gain information on powders’ mechanical and compaction characteristics and scale up parameters, saving time and valuable drug product to advance candidates towards clinical development phases. It has been installed in Ardena’s headquarters in Ghent, Belgium, which serves as the company’s hub for solid dose drug development. Projects will be able to be rapidly advanced using the technology platform, before being scaled up at one of its global manufacturing sites.

“Drug development is under constant pressure to be accelerated and use less material in research to maximise efficiency, and the investment in this technology will allow us to rapidly screen manufacturing processes in tableting and generate a wealth of information using small quantities of drug product,” commented Ian Bilodeau, global head CDMO at Ardena. “Oral solid dosing is still seen as a primary choice for drug developers, and by having access to this technology gives us the opportunity to optimise processes and advance projects into the clinic as rapidly as possible.”

Ardena’s Ghent facility has over 100 employees, and as well as being the company’s headquarters and hub for drug development, houses the company’s CMC Regulatory team, which provides specialist expertise and tailored services to support customers from pre-clinical to clinical manufacturing.