Ardena signs agreement to acquire Catalent manufacturing facility

Key Highlights:

Ardena announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Catalent’s facility in Somerset, NJ.

This acquisition will significantly enhance Ardena’s capabilities in downstream late-stage and small-scale commercial manufacturing of oral drug products.

The FDA-approved Somerset facility employs approximately 200 skilled scientists and technicians and is a Centre of Excellence for advanced delivery of oral dosage forms, complementing Ardena’s existing oral solid expertise.

This acquisition also positions Ardena well to expand its bioanalytical services in the US to serve a growing client base driven by an ever-increasing demand for advanced drug development services. The facility's specialised technologies and analytical capabilities bolster Ardena’s integrated offering, providing comprehensive solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Today marks a significant milestone in Ardena’s international growth strategy," explained Jeremie Trochu, chief executive officer of Ardena. "We are thrilled to welcome the talented scientific and operations team from Somerset into the Ardena family. Their commitment to providing exceptional service aligns perfectly with our core values of excellence, reliability, care, and integrity. Together, we will continue to support biopharma companies at the cutting edge of innovation to deliver life-changing therapies to patients worldwide."

“This expansion into North America is pivotal for Ardena as we continue to broaden our global footprint,” added Trochu. “By adding advanced technologies such as Hot Melt Extrusion, we are not only enhancing our bioavailability improvement solutions but also aligning with our expertise in developing innovative nanomedicine drug delivery systems. This investment accelerates our scale of operations and breadth of offerings to better serve our fast-growing international client base.”

GHO Capital, Ardena’s private equity partner, has been instrumental in facilitating this acquisition as part of their ongoing commitment to accelerate Ardena’s transatlantic expansion. The Partners at GHO Capital, commented: “We are excited to see this high-impact acquisition come to fruition. It significantly enhances Ardena’s technological and market capabilities across key regions, positioning the company for sustained value creation and long-term success under Jeremie’s leadership."

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.