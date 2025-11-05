Ardena appoints CQO and CIO

Ardena, a pharmaceutical CDMO and bioanalytical CRO enabling precision medicines and other complex therapies, announces the appointment of Dipesh Patel as chief quality officer and Peter Rose as chief information officer.

× Expand Shutterstock MMD Creative

These appointments aim to strengthen Ardena’s executive leadership team and reflect its continued focus on quality, compliance, and digital integration across its global network.

Dipesh Patel brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held senior leadership roles across CDMOs, virtual biotech companies, and large-scale manufacturing organisations. With an academic background in Chemistry, Biology, and Toxicology, he has built a strong track record in both Quality and Operations, overseeing a broad range of dosage forms and regulatory frameworks. His global experience provides deep insight into diverse regulatory requirements and the practical implementation of robust quality systems across multiple regions. Most recently, Dipesh served as senior vice president, Quality, at Accord Healthcare, and prior to that held leadership roles at Catalent as vice president quality and site general manager. He is also a certified EU Qualified Person (QP). At Ardena, Dipesh will lead the company’s Quality and Regulatory organisation, further strengthening global processes, ensuring ongoing compliance, and fostering a culture of operational excellence across the network.

Peter Rose joins Ardena with over 25 years of Information Technology leadership experience across multiple industries. Most recently, he was the global head of IT infrastructure and security at Diversey, a global chemical manufacturer, driving technology-enabled transformation and ​leading an IT migration of the company into the Solenis Group. Before that, he spent a decade at Catalent, where he oversaw all global IT systems supporting quality, analytical, and manufacturing operations. Earlier in his career, Peter served in the Royal Air Force as an aircraft engineer, establishing a strong technical foundation that continues to shape his pragmatic, results-driven approach. At Ardena, he will build on the company’s robust digital infrastructure by further integrating enterprise-wide IT systems and advancing automation, AI, and cybersecurity to strengthen resilience, enhance productivity, and foster collaboration.

"These appointments mark an important step in strengthening Ardena’s foundation as we accelerate our global growth journey and expand the capabilities that enable next-generation precision medicines." said Jeremie Trochu, Ardena’s chief executive officer. "Our continued investment in IT integration and digital infrastructure is transforming how we operate — advancing productivity, automation, and AI to support sustainable growth. At the same time, our strong regulatory track record and deep commitment to quality remain the backbone of our operations. With Dipesh and Peter joining our leadership team, we continue to build on our culture of operational excellence and integrated solutions for our customers, aligned with our mission to enable the development of next generation treatments get into the clinic and to patients faster".